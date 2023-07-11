"At 5-foot-5 who are you scaring?" - Former WWE employee pokes fun at Finn Balor for opening segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed by Finn Balor's opening segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Balor was in a terrible mood this week after his Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest inadvertently cost him the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley rushed down to the ring to diffuse the situation and told Balor to discuss things backstage.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that Balor was comparatively smaller than other stars and his mean streak should not scare anybody on the roster.

The former writer claimed that it would have been scarier and more believable if a bigger wrestler would have stormed down to the ring rather than Finn Balor.

"So we've got Balor who comes out with a very mean face. You know what's hysterical to me? Balor comes out and he's got this mean face. I'm just watching my television, I'm saying, 'Bro, at 5-foot-5 who are you scaring?' If Sid came out with a mean face, I'll stay out of Sid's way. But if a five-foot-five guy comes out with a mean face, I'm like come on. What are we doing here?" [From 10:42 - 11:15]

Vince Russo feels Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

During the same conversation, Vince Russo also spoke about Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent. He claimed that WWE will continue The Visionary's storyline with The Judgment Day.

The former WWE writer stated that Finn Balor, in his Demon paint could take on Rollins at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He stated that other Judgment Day members, especially Damian Priest, could play an important role since he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Damian Priest has the case so he's out of the picture. It's what you said, is it the Demon Finn? Who else could it be? It's not gonna be Dominik, we already did Dominik. The only one left is Finn Balor. You know they're gonna do something with Damian Priest and the case. They gotta do something and the case. So that's what it's gonna be."

The Judgment Day looks like one cohesive unit after the faction took down the team of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn on RAW this week. Balor pinned Zayn after a vicious Coup de Grace for the win.

