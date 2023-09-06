Austin Theory sends four-word message after WWE RAW

Austin Theory has delivered a four-word message following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

On the August 11 edition of SmackDown, Theory dropped the United States Championship to Rey Mysterio. He was scheduled to defend the title against LWO's Santos Escobar after he won the US Championship Invitational Tournament, but the match never took place as the 26-year-old attacked Escobar before the bout, and he was not cleared to compete.

His fellow stablemate in LWO, Rey Mysterio, offered to take his place and captured the United States Championship. The 26-year-old tried to win the title back from the Hall of Famer this past Saturday night at Payback, but Mysterio picked up the pinfall victory.

Austin Theory took to Instagram today to show off his physique and deliver a message to the WWE Universe. The former champion flexed for the camera and added the caption "No one like me" in his post below.

Former WWE star EC3 criticizes Austin Theory

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain the United States Championship but failed to capitalize on the momentum following the company's biggest show of the year.

Theory hit Cena with a low blow and followed it up with A-Town Down to defeat the legend at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe still didn't buy into his character following the victory, and many fans view his reign as United States Champion as underwhelming.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, NWA Champion EC3 claimed that Theory's promo after beating John Cena at WrestleMania was the "worst thing" he had ever seen. He added that the young star could have made himself into a star but dropped the ball after the biggest win of his life.

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen," said EC3. [From 03:02 to 03:26]

Austin Theory still has the majority of his career ahead of him and has plenty of time to become a major star. It will be fascinating to see how his WWE career plays out in the years ahead.

