  "Back to the top!" WWE Superstar's arrogant post-show rant revealed

"Back to the top!" WWE Superstar's arrogant post-show rant revealed

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 21, 2025 22:18 GMT
Jey Uso emerged from RAW with a shot at the World Title (Credit: WWE.com)
Jey Uso emerged from RAW with a shot at the World Title (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE RAW ended by setting up the Saturday Night's Main Event match for the vacant World Championship. After GM Adam Pearce took the belt from The Vision, he set up a battle royal that former champion Jey Uso won. After his controversial victory, Main Event Jey gloated in a post-show rant.

The battle royal main evented last night's edition of RAW, pitting the best the Red Brand had to offer, minus The Vision, who caused this mess. By the end, it was Jimmy and Jey Uso, Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight vying for a chance at glory while CM Punk sat at the commentary desk.

In a shocking move, Jey Uso eliminated his own brother and LA Knight at the same time, leaving it between himself and the Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion. Jey would outlast the "Greatest Mysterio" to secure the second spot in the World Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. After RAW, Jey went off while a camera operator followed him up the ramp.

"Back to the top! Back to the **** top! Like I never left!"

Uso and Punk haven't exactly been on good terms in recent months, and Main Event Jey is ready to go to war to get back what he thinks is his.

Jey Uso vows to be a two-time WWE Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso posted a reel on his Instagram account with highlights from WWE RAW as well as a warning to the Voice of the Voiceless.

The post showed an image of the face-off between Jey and Punk, calling him out and promising that Jey would become a two-time WWE World Champion. Though he also seemingly threatened Punk, claiming, "THIS IS WAR."

Jey Uso's attitude change hasn't gone over well with the locker room, Jimmy Uso included. After last night's betrayal, it's clear that Jey isn't holding back anymore, taking the advice the OTC gave him a month back. He's looking out for number one.

Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Edited by Greg Bush
