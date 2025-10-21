Jey Uso sends cryptic message ahead of WWE World Title match

WWE RAW was main evented by a battle royal, where the winner would advance to Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 to face CM Punk for the vacant World Title. Main Event Jey and Punk have been butting heads for a while now, and it seems Jey is willing to do anything to get his prize back.

Earlier this year, Jey Uso was the WWE's chosen one. The entire fanbase worked together to YEET Uso straight into the main event scene, leading to a Royal Rumble victory. His crowning moment at WrestleMania 41 wasn't seen as a guarantee, though, with some questioning his position on the card.

Despite going to WrestleMania and beating Gunther for the WWE World Title, Jey continued to have doubters and naysayers. Uso held the title for only 51 days before losing it back to Gunther, a shockingly short run on top. Now, after spending the summer and most of the fall working to get the title back, Jey finds himself with a one-on-one opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Uso shared a story on Instagram, tagging CM Punk and claiming he'd be a two-time World Champion by the time SNME is over. It's the other message, though, that could be teasing something dangerous.

Is Jey Uso willing to do anything for the World Title?

"@CMPunk, THIS IS WAR. 2x coming soon," said Jey Uso

Uso's attitude has noticeably changed over recent months, even leading to CM Punk calling him "Baby Roman."

Jey Uso continues teasing a heel turn ahead of WWE World Title bout

The Yeeter of Worlds has gotten some questionable advice from Roman Reigns recently, which seemingly led to Jey attacking Punk and LA Knight last month ahead of their four-way at WWE Clash in Paris. It didn't exactly help at the event, as then-champion Seth Rollins still walked away with the gold. Despite the outcome, Jey has continued to show signs of a heel turn, even as recently as last night.

During the battle royal last night, Jey even eliminated his brother Jimmy, proving he's willing to do anything to regain the World Championship. Jimmy had saved Jey a few times in the bout, making the betrayal that much worse.

It seems Jey Uso is on the verge of a genuine snap on the main stage, and it could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event.

About the author Greg Bush Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.



Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.



His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources. Know More