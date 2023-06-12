Backstage update on Seth Rollins' status for WWE RAW ahead of massive title match - Reports

A backstage update has been reportedly revealed on WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' status for RAW ahead of his massive title defense.

The current World Heavyweight Champion last defended his title in a match against Damian Priest, in which the champion came out on top. Now Bron Breakker from NXT challenged Rollins last week for a title match, and according to new reports, it may be happening.

According to Ringside News, this week's episode of NXT could be a massive one, as Rollins could make a return and accept Bron Breakker's challenge.

A fan tweeted at BWE and asked what Rollins will do this week on RAW cause they were going to watch the show. The WWE insider replied that Rollins could probably cut a promo on the upcoming red brand episode as he could appear on the developmental brand this week.

Rollins' NXT television debut took place on the second episode of the rebooted NXT on 27 June 2012. He defeated Jiro in his first match. He then entered the Gold Rush Tournament and became the inaugural NXT Champion.

Mick Foley compared Seth Rollins' current run in WWE to Edge's peak

The Visionary is the current World Heavyweight Champion. However, Edge has won the title for a record seven times. Mick Foley thinks Seth Rollins' current run can be compared to Edge's peak in the late 2000s.

On an episode of the Foley is Pod podcast, the legend compared the two superstars. He said that it was so much fun to see Rollins evolve and take it to a level that reminded him of Edge's peak.

"It was so much fun to see him evolve and take to it where he reminds me of Edge at the peak of Edge's character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto," Foley said. "It didn't matter how silly it was. He was going to make the very most out of it."

Foley talked more about the Visionary and how he looked silly. You can read more about it here.

