Mick Foley compares Seth Rollins' current run to WWE Hall of Famer's peak

WWE legend Mick Foley thinks that Seth Rollins' current run reminds him of Edge's peak back in the late 2000s.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. It was a well-deserved title for The Visionary, who has been WWE's workhorse over the past two years. Edge, on the other hand, has held the previous reiteration of the World Heavyweight Championship for a record seven times.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod podcast, Foley compared Rollins' current run to Edge's run as The Rated-R Superstar. The hardcore legend explained that Rollins had to really get into his character before it went in sync with his in-ring ability.

"It was so much fun to see him evolve and take to it where he reminds me of Edge at the peak of Edge's character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto," Foley said. "It didn't matter how silly it was. He was going to make the very most out of it."

Foley continued that at the beginning of his current gimmick, The Visionary looked a little "silly," but he kept going with it and believing in himself.

"In the beginning, the new Seth Rollins seemed a little silly, and he kept going with it, believing it. I don't watch wrestling nearly as much as I used to, but I watch it enough to know that this guy is at a point where it's the perfect marriage of in-ring talent and character." [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins is looking to be a fighting champion as he defended the World Heavyweight Championship this past Monday on RAW. Rollins defeated Damian Priest, with NXT's Bron Breakker challenging him next.

Bron Breakker challenging Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match is reportedly part of major plans

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker issued a challenge to Seth Rollins on this week's episode of NXT. Rollins has not responded to it yet, but the two men are likely to fight it out in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, fans should expect more matches between main roster superstars and NXT wrestlers. Dana Brooke, Mustafa Ali, and Baron Corbin all recently made an appearance on the brand as part of Nick Khan's plans.

"This is a Nick Khan thing you know bring like they had Dana Brooke, which is no big deal but still," Meltzer said. "Corbin, bring more main roster stars to NXT every week, boost the ratings and try to boost the price for a renewal from USA Network because the ratings are higher. So that's the strategy that they’re going with. That's why you're going to be seeing more main roster stars." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Rollins remains one of WWE's workhorses on their roster and is surely going to deliver a sensational match against Bron Breakker if it were to happen.

