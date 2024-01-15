Backstage update on Vince McMahon project following recent controversy

There's a huge update on a Vince McMahon project that began in 2020 and it seems like it will surprise fans.

Some people thought that McMahon would be back in creative after WWE merged with UFC to become TKO Holdings Group back in September. However, McMahon was forced out of creative by TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel due to the controversy surrounding him.

The 78-year-old billionaire remains the Executive Chairman of TKO, but Triple H runs creative, with WWE president Nick Khan in charge of the business side of things. McMahon has been out of the spotlight, but a Netflix documentary could put him back in the public view.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he was recently in Los Angeles for the documentary. He was one of many wrestling personalities who were interviewed, including Vince McMahon himself.

Meltzer said:

"Today, I went to Los Angeles to do a Netflix taping (about) Vince McMahon," Meltzer said. "I guess what I can say because I'm not supposed to say much about it, is the Netflix series is gonna be out sooner than you think. I guess that's the best way to put it.

"I'll know the date, I'll be able to release the date pretty soon. It's soon. It's a big freakin’ deal. They've interviewed all kinds of people. I was told the most interesting person they've interviewed is Vince McMahon." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Dave Meltzer added that the documentary will cover Vince McMahon's early life and childhood until the recent controversy surrounding him. McMahon's ouster from the day-to-day operations continued to trickle down following the departure of longtime executive Kevin Dunn at the start of 2024.

Vince McMahon documentary producer hypes up Netflix special

One of the producers of the Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix is The Ringer's Bill Simmons. The sports personality is a huge fan of professional wrestling and he was hyped about discussing his latest project in an interview with Bloomberg.

Simmons even revealed that Netflix will have the final say on the final cut of the documentary and not McMahon:

"I think it has the chance to be really great," Simmons said. "I think it has a chance to be the best one I've been involved with. I'll be interested to see what people think about that one. It was a lot of time and one where Netflix still has final cut of it and it's a little more old school like the 30 For 30 model was. I think it has the chance to be really special." [21:48 - 22:16]

Simmons also teased in an appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina last October that the documentary could be out by the first half of 2024 and was directed by Chris Smith.

