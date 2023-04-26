Bad Bunny pays tribute to 58-year-old legend during WWE RAW

Bad Bunny seemingly paid tribute to a legend during his appearance on WWE RAW last night in Chicago.

Last night's edition of WWE RAW was an incredibly newsworthy show. Disgruntled AEW star and Chicago native CM Punk was reportedly spotted backstage before being asked to leave by security. Triple H unveiled a new World Heavyweight Championship, with the new champion being crowned next month at Night of Champions.

In the main event, Damian Priest got himself disqualified by hurling a steel chair at Rey Mysterio. Bad Bunny showed up and attacked The Judgment Day member at the end of the show. The popular rapper originally interfered in Dominik's match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. On RAW after WrestleMania, Priest attacked Bad Bunny ringside before slamming him through the commentary table.

Bunny was initially scheduled to host Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6th but announced last night that he will be facing Damian Priest in a Street Fight at the premium live event instead. Fox Sports' Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that the 29-year-old paid tribute to Savio Vega during RAW with the words written on the kendo stick that he brought to the ring.

"A MI MANERA O PA LA CALLE" Love that Bad Bunny paid tribute to Savio Vega last night on #WWERaw," tweeted Ryan Satin.

WWE star Damian Priest claims Bad Bunny is going through a learning experience

Damian Priest recently stated that the popular rapper just needs some smartening up and will eventually side with The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, The Archer of Infamy suggested that the 29-year-old doesn't understand what is happening and is letting his emotions get the better of him. Priest added that he will eventually see the light and side with the group after getting involved in their business.

"In the end, it's just, gotta explain to him the situation of, we're boys, like, you gotta stay on this side of the tracks, and don't worry about the other side. Don't let your emotions get the better of you, like you did at WrestleMania. So, getting involved, probably not the wisest decision, but I'll let him know. It's just a matter of a learning experience for him." [7:56 - 8:17]

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest teamed up together at WrestleMania 37 to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious when the former friends clash in a Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

Who do you think will win the Street Fight at the premium live event next month? Sound off in the comments section below.

