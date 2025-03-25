Baron Corbin sends heartbreaking message following unfortunate Finn Balor news

Former WWE star Baron Corbin (Tom Pestock) shared a heartbreaking message in response to an unfortunate stat about Finn Balor. Corbin's contract was not renewed by the company last year.

Ad

The account "WrestleFeatures" on X/Twitter shared a harrowing statistic about Finn Balor's singles career since September 2023. The inaugural Universal Champion has only emerged victorious in two singles matches in the company over the past couple of years.

"Between September 2023 - now, Finn Balor has won just TWO singles matches in WWE," wrote Wrestle Features.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Corbin took to social media to react to the stat and noted that he knew what it felt like to come out on the losing end of the majority of his matches.

"I know the feeling haha," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have not been on the same page in recent weeks, but that appeared to change during last night's episode of RAW. Balor showed up to help Mysterio after Penta attacked him and claimed that everything was fine with The Judgment Day today on social media.

Finn Balor's tag team partner acknowledges tension within The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh recently commented on the faction's recent struggles.

Ad

The Irish Ace is currently out of action after suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung earlier this year. McDonagh and Balor were the reigning World Tag Team Champions, but the duo lost the titles to The War Raiders in December 2024.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, McDonagh claimed that The Judgment Day needed him and suggested that he was the glue that held the faction together.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" [From 11:16 to 11:45]

Ad

You can check out McDonagh's comments in the video below:

Balor is rumored to be competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania next month. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 43-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE