"Battle for the Bloodline" - Fans react to WWE reportedly protecting 29-year-old star for a future match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE and a match against him could elevate any star to the main event level. With a recent report stating that Solo Sikoa is being protected to face The Bloodline leader down the line, fans have been more excited than ever.

Solo Sikoa has been portrayed as a dominant force since making his main roster debut. The 29-year-old is yet to lose a match via pinfall or submission. His only two losses since moving up to the main roster have been due to DQ, with the most recent one coming on this week's RAW, where he was defeated by Kevin Owens after Jimmy Uso interfered in the match.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason WWE has been booking Sikoa so strongly is because they want him to face Roman Reigns in the future.

The report caused a huge uproar among fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement about seeing the two Bloodline members collide down the line.

Embedded below are a few of the many fan reactions:

WWE HeelYARD @WWEHeelYARD According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is taking extra steps to protect Solo Sikoa's credibility and image on television. This move is reportedly in preparation for a potential future match against Roman Reigns, one of the company's top stars. According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is taking extra steps to protect Solo Sikoa's credibility and image on television. This move is reportedly in preparation for a potential future match against Roman Reigns, one of the company's top stars. https://t.co/CbZJsduMvP

xdpkris @oocXdpk @NewsXero I noticed this at the show in kitchener they had him get dqed he’s been very protected but it’s not obvious at the same time like it doesn’t stick out @NewsXero I noticed this at the show in kitchener they had him get dqed he’s been very protected but it’s not obvious at the same time like it doesn’t stick out

👑 @JJS0CH4N @NewsXero That needs to be Romans last match for a while, battle for the Bloodline @NewsXero That needs to be Romans last match for a while, battle for the Bloodline

Mk.Nair @borussia_mknair

Solo vs Roman and after that Jimmy vs Roman and finally Jey vs Roman @NewsXero Oh yeahSolo vs Roman and after that Jimmy vs Roman and finally Jey vs Roman @NewsXero Oh yeah Solo vs Roman and after that Jimmy vs Roman and finally Jey vs Roman

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy Xero News @NewsXero WWE management are "very high" on Solo Sikoa and the company are looking to keep the former NXT North American Champion strong. This will continue after WrestleMania 39 as WWE reportedly have "big plans" for Sikoa following the Showcase of the Immortals and they believe he could… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WWE management are "very high" on Solo Sikoa and the company are looking to keep the former NXT North American Champion strong. This will continue after WrestleMania 39 as WWE reportedly have "big plans" for Sikoa following the Showcase of the Immortals and they believe he could… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What if Solo Sikoa is the one to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship? twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… What if Solo Sikoa is the one to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship? twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

Dianna @Blossom2524 @WWEHeelYARD I been talking about the looks he gives Roman at times. There is more to Solo than what we think @WWEHeelYARD I been talking about the looks he gives Roman at times. There is more to Solo than what we think

IDKTWIN @Idktwinn @_PWChronicle @WONF4W Build solo up as a main eventer then when Roman eventually returns from his hiatus that’s your match at a big ppv @_PWChronicle @WONF4W Build solo up as a main eventer then when Roman eventually returns from his hiatus that’s your match at a big ppv

Michael Anderson @Beastmike @TheCovalentTV I could definitely see him as a world champion soon. @TheCovalentTV I could definitely see him as a world champion soon.

frontline worker in the covid apocalypse @fightsandflows @TheCovalentTV Day after Wrestlemania he’s gonna turn on Roman. They’ll write Roman off TV for a while and let him be his own man. @TheCovalentTV Day after Wrestlemania he’s gonna turn on Roman. They’ll write Roman off TV for a while and let him be his own man.

Lito™️ @CarlosShabo @TheCovalentTV We still dont know who “sent” Solo technically. Build on that. U want him as a face make it so “The Rock” sent him, u want him heel make it as if Afa and sika sent him. @TheCovalentTV We still dont know who “sent” Solo technically. Build on that. U want him as a face make it so “The Rock” sent him, u want him heel make it as if Afa and sika sent him.

Renee Dale @rendale @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport It kind of fits in their family history cuz solo even said before he showed up at clash he hadn't even seen Roman in 15 years they're not particularly close. @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport It kind of fits in their family history cuz solo even said before he showed up at clash he hadn't even seen Roman in 15 years they're not particularly close.

😎🤘 @1gdbrthr @R__J202 @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport He is SO good. Absolutely agree. I think he’s the next Samoa Joe. Just gotta get him some reps on the stick. @R__J202 @TheLouisDangoor @GiveMeSport He is SO good. Absolutely agree. I think he’s the next Samoa Joe. Just gotta get him some reps on the stick.

The aforementioned report was followed by another from WrestlingNewsCo stating that Triple H and WWE management are "very high" on the former NXT Star and that he could be a main eventer after WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns will perhaps face the toughest challenge of his title reign at WrestleMania 39 as he takes on Cody Rhodes for both world titles. The American Nightmare has been undefeated since returning to the company last year and is more determined than anyone to usurp the Tribal Chief.

According to the latest betting odds, the former AEW star is the heavy favorite to finally end The Bloodline leader's era.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns tried to use his respect for Dusty to weaken Cody Rhodes, but it only fired him up even more.



When Roman looked at Cody, he was smiling. But he looked away with a serious face. He couldn't get inside Cody's head. Roman Reigns tried to use his respect for Dusty to weaken Cody Rhodes, but it only fired him up even more.When Roman looked at Cody, he was smiling. But he looked away with a serious face. He couldn't get inside Cody's head. https://t.co/7iuDmiSrkf

The duo came face-to-face on SmackDown last week where Roman Reigns mentioned Cody's father Dusty Rhodes. However, Cody Rhodes seemed unfazed by The Head of the Table's mind games. The two stars shook hands to end the segment.

What do you think will go down at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!

