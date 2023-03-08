"Battle for the Bloodline" - Fans react to WWE reportedly protecting 29-year-old star for a future match against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE and a match against him could elevate any star to the main event level. With a recent report stating that Solo Sikoa is being protected to face The Bloodline leader down the line, fans have been more excited than ever.
Solo Sikoa has been portrayed as a dominant force since making his main roster debut. The 29-year-old is yet to lose a match via pinfall or submission. His only two losses since moving up to the main roster have been due to DQ, with the most recent one coming on this week's RAW, where he was defeated by Kevin Owens after Jimmy Uso interfered in the match.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason WWE has been booking Sikoa so strongly is because they want him to face Roman Reigns in the future.
The report caused a huge uproar among fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement about seeing the two Bloodline members collide down the line.
Embedded below are a few of the many fan reactions:
The aforementioned report was followed by another from WrestlingNewsCo stating that Triple H and WWE management are "very high" on the former NXT Star and that he could be a main eventer after WrestleMania 39.
Roman Reigns could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will perhaps face the toughest challenge of his title reign at WrestleMania 39 as he takes on Cody Rhodes for both world titles. The American Nightmare has been undefeated since returning to the company last year and is more determined than anyone to usurp the Tribal Chief.
According to the latest betting odds, the former AEW star is the heavy favorite to finally end The Bloodline leader's era.
The duo came face-to-face on SmackDown last week where Roman Reigns mentioned Cody's father Dusty Rhodes. However, Cody Rhodes seemed unfazed by The Head of the Table's mind games. The two stars shook hands to end the segment.
What do you think will go down at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know!
Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here