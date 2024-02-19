Bayley sends cryptic message to absent WWE star ahead of RAW

Bayley has delivered a cryptic message to an absent superstar ahead of WWE RAW tomorrow night in Anaheim, California.

The former leader of Damage CTRL won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Her former stablemates, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, betrayed The Role Model on a recent episode of SmackDown. Bayley then selected Iyo Sky as her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

A wrestling fan shared a video of the Women's Elimination Chamber match from 2019 and said that it was a great match. Former WWE star Mandy Rose took to social media to agree with the fan, which prompted Bayley to respond as well.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner tagged Sonya Deville and said, "They've gone rogue."

Expand Tweet

Sonya Deville has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL last year. Sasha Banks and Bayley became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019.

WWE star Bayley reacts to winning the Women's Royal Rumble

Bayley shared an emotional message after emerging victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She eliminated Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 40.

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match last month, the veteran took to social media to send a heartwarming message. She noted that she could not thank everyone enough for all of the love she has received.

"I truly can’t thank everyone enough for all the love I’ve received over this past weekend. On my flight home today I was able to go through all the messages and really soak in every word. It was pretty crazy to see how many people from all different walks of my life, past and present, knew how special this night was for me. And not just in the obvious way, but in all the real ways," she wrote.

She added that she appreciates everyone in her life for making her feel so special and claimed she would never forget the feeling.

"I appreciate each and every one of you. To my friends, my chikas, my family, my coworkers, my locker room, my idols, all the way to the fans who’ve stuck around on my journey for all these years - thank you for making me feel so damn special. I’ll never forget that feeling," she added.

Most fans were excited to see Bayley win the Women's Royal Rumble match and will likely be rooting for when she battles Iyo Sky at WWE WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if the veteran can dethrone her former stablemate at the biggest show of the year.

Would you like to see the 34-year-old become the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.