Bayley teases adding fellow WWE Superstar to Damage CTRL ahead of WrestleMania 39

On WWE RAW this week, Bayley was seen going against Rhea Ripley in a match. The Role Model found herself on the losing end following interruptions from her WrestleMania 39 opponents Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch.

The NXT Stand & Deliver event is set to take place on April 1, and the vacant NXT Women's Championship will be contested in a Ladder match. Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton will compete in a qualifying match on NXT this week, with the winner advancing to the title match in Los Angeles, California.

Bayley took to Twitter to show her support for Indi Hartwell. The former WWE Women's World Champion has previously expressed her interest in recruiting the NXT star into Damage CTRL.

"Let’s go @indi_hartwell. Get to LA and train with me" Bayley wrote.

Bayley has often talked about adding more members to her powerful faction on the red brand, which was originally part of the plan during the genesis of Damage CTRL.

Bayley believes more can be done with the WWE Women's Tag Team Division

Bayley is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having held the belts alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) before taking over the entire women's division by storm with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky last year.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Bayley discussed the growth of the women's division over the years:

"What I really want to see is the tag division grow. There's so many ups and downs with that, mostly downs. It's hard to get tag teams together, and hard to keep them together. Not just because Iyo and Dakota are the champions, you know, like, I take those titles very personally because, we brought them to existence basically, and Triple H had a lot to do with that too. He helped us do that. I just think there's lots of potential in that division and I think if we can get that going, it will showcase more women, there will be a whole tag division. I'm very proud of everybody and how it's going right now but, there's still a lot that can be done." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Perhaps WWE could swerve fans by giving Damage CTRL a massive win over legends Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch if the rumored heel turn happens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Which team do you think needs the win more at WrestleMania 39, and who are you rooting for? Sound off and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

