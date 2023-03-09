Bayley has two-word reaction to warning issued by 47-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania

Bayley recently responded to a warning issued by Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on WWE's The Bump.

The 33-year-old is currently the leader of Damage CTRL, but the group doesn't seem to be on the same page as of late. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Becky Lynch and Lita. Trish Stratus joined the rivalry, and a six-woman tag team match was made official for WrestleMania.

Speaking on this week's WWE's The Bump, Trish Stratus issued a warning to the former RAW Women's Champion ahead of WrestleMania 39. A 2016 tweet from Bayley was shown on the screen where she stated that she wanted to wrestle Stratus and Lita.

Trish joked that The Bump should ask Bayley if she still feels that way after they beat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.

"Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her on The Bump afterward [following WrestleMania] and say 'how do you feel about asking that?' after we whoop her a** at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there," said Trish Stratus

The Role Model took to Twitter to deliver a two-word response to Trish's warning.

"Intriguing response……🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley claims she will never give up hope Sasha Banks returns to WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE last May. Naomi is yet to return to WWE, and her former tag team partner recently claimed that she is recovering from an injury.

Sasha has since debuted in NJPW as Mercedes Moné and won the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI at Battle in the Valley last month.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Bayey stated that she will never give up hope of her friend returning to the company but is excited to see what Mercedes will be doing over the next few months.

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months," said Bayley. [From 01:49 to 02:05]

Damage CTRL has fallen on some hard times on WWE RAW as of late. It will be interesting to see if the trio can bounce back against two Hall of Famers and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Damage CTRL will disband in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

