Bayley discusses her recent WWE success with Sasha Banks

Bayley has opened up about her recent success with tag team partner and RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks in 2020 so far.

The Smackdown Women's Champion and one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and discussed her tag team partnership with The Boss and their domination of RAW, SmackDown and NXT in recent months:

It took a long time for us to get here, there have been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of being held back, a lot of doing a lot for nothing. One of the things we heard a lot was, ‘We can always count on you.’ We believed they could count on us to run the whole company. It took a lot of proving, but that’s what we’re doing now. We are very vocal about what we believe is right and what we want to do to help the company and help the division. It’s finally being able to shine through, and it’s very rewarding.

'Bayley Dos Straps' is having fun

In addition to Bayley and Sasha Banks' domination of the WWE Women's division across all the three brands, The Role Model and The Boss have earned plaudits from the WWE Universe for their compelling matches and promos during their segments.

Bayley attributes this to the chemistry that she has with her friend Sasha Banks and simply having fun doing what they do on television every single week:

"Everybody keeps saying, ‘It looks like you’re having so much fun,’ and it’s so awesome that people can tell, this is the most fun I’ve had on TV, and that’s because I love being around Sasha. We get along so freakin’ well, it’s been awesome."

Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship this week on Friday Night SmackDown, defeating challenger Nikki Cross in a rematch from the Extreme Rules pay per view event.

However, Bayley did reveal an interesting story about herself and Nikki Cross' beginnings in WWE. The Smackdown Women's Champion explained how she went to bat for the Scottish Superstar when coaches at the WWE Performance Center asked The Role Model who they should bring in for a future WWE try out:

“A lot of people don’t know this, but there was a point where a lot of the coaches at the Performance Center were asking me who should come in for a tryout since we wanted to grow our roster, Sasha, Charlotte, and Becky had just gone to Raw or SmackDown, and Nikki was one of them. She’s been around everywhere, and since I met her at Shimmer Wrestling, she has this certain passion. She knows who she is and she’s not afraid to show who she is to the world.”

Compliments to NXT Superstars

In addition to discussing her recent success with Sasha Banks on the main roster, Bayley also shared her opinion on two Superstars from WWE's third brand NXT. Since becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks have appeared, and competed, on several episodes of NXT.

In one such appearance, Bayley and Sasha Banks would successfully defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. The Role Model was quick to heap praise on both NXT Superstars and teased working with them again in the future:

“I see a lot of myself and Sasha in Tegan and Shotzi because they’re just so hungry, Tegan has overcome so much with her injuries. The first thing I heard about her was from Candice LeRae, and I think Candice is amazing and I really value her opinion. Candice told me that, out of all the people she’d ever wrestled, Tegan was her favorite. So I trusted right away that Tegan was really good, and she is amazing. I know Shotzi from my home in the Bay area. She has a soft spot in my heart because she’s from there, and they’re both awesome. They hadn’t teamed much together before they wrestled us, and they had all their stuff down together. I would love to have a match with either of them.”

A message to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The SmackDown Women's Champion also commented on fellow WWE 4 Horsewomen Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Both former WWE Women's Champions are currently on hiatus from WWE.

The Man is currently on maternity leave as she is expecting her first child with fiancée Seth Rollins. Whereas, Charlotte Flair recently underwent successful surgery to correct a lingering issue. However, Bayley insists that The Boss and herself have the Women's division under control in WWE:

"Good luck to both Becky and Charlotte, i’m excited for Becky’s new little family and I hope Charlotte is resting up and healing, but we’ve got this under control."

Bayley is the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history. Currently in her second reign, Bayley has held the SmackDown Women's Championship for over 295 days. Can anyone stop the momentum of Bayley Dos Straps and 2 Belts Banks in WWE?