"Because Vince didn't know what do with him" - WWE fans overjoyed at top star finally getting a title push

WWE fans took to Twitter as they were extremely happy to see the company finally giving a push to a top star like Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins, as the former attacked the latter in a previous episode of RAW. Since then, he has been keeping a close eye on The Visionary. On the latest episode of the red brand, Nakamura revealed that he knows about the current World Heavyweight Champion's back injury, indicating that he will be targeting it during their upcoming bout at Payback on September 2.

Following the latest episode, a fan took to Twitter to post about WWE finally giving a push to Shinsuke Nakamura. They questioned why the company took so long to present The King of Strong Style as a heel.

"Why did it take WWE this long to present Shinsuke Nakamura like this. A well-produced, pre-taped, NJPW-style Shinsuke vignette where he's sinister and charismatic. Nakamura claims that what he whispered to Seth last week was that he knows about his back. Rollins legitimately has been fighting through a back problem for a while and Nakamura vows to shatter him. This was admittedly well done."

Fans were quick to notice the post and started commenting. One fan blamed Vince McMahon for not booking him properly.

One fan thought the creative team was on point when Nakamura defeated John Cena and Randy Orton, but after that, he wasn't part of a good match.

A fan hinted at the former WWE boss being the problem for his booking.

Another fan couldn't believe how much time the company wasted with Nakamura, and they are glad he is receiving the right push now.

One fan believes pushing The King of Strong Style now is just a way for the company to convince him to re-sign before his contract expires.

Vince Russo expressed what should have happened to Seth Rollins in last week's WWE RAW when he came out to confront Shinsuke Nakamura

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he cannot stand Seth Rollins' character as he believes The Visionary should have been serious after getting attacked in the previous episode by Nakamura.

"This is what I can't stand. This guy laid you out last week. I would assume you'd be going to the ring to get some. If you're going to the ring to get some, are you gonna wear a pair of glasses? Because he's such an a*sclown, when he got in there cross-dressing and literally wearing glasses, here's what should've happened. Nakamura should've punched him right in the fricking glasses."

Fans want to see Shinsuke Nakamura become the new World Heavyweight Champion after learning that The Visionary has been suffering from a back injury. Only time will tell what WWE has in store.

