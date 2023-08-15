"Such an a**clown" - Seth Rollins should have gotten punched in the face during WWE RAW, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy with how the confrontation between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura played out on RAW.

Nakamura was in an interview with Michael Cole when Rollins decided to intervene. He called out Shinsuke for catching him off guard last week and declared that he was ready to face the King of Strong Style any place, any time.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo poked fun at Seth for his appearance once again. He felt that because the champion was dressed in a ridiculous outfit, Nakamura should have laid him out without letting him speak a word.

"This is what I can't stand. This guy laid you out last week. I would assume you'd be going to the ring to get some. If you're going to the ring to get some, are you gonna wear a pair of glasses? Because he's such an a*sclown, when he got in there cross-dressing and literally wearing glasses, here's what should've happened. Nakamura should've punched him right in the fricking glasses." Russo continued, "They should have him kick Seth, those glasses splatter, Seth is on the mat selling. The trainer runs out, you squeeze the red liquid in the white towel, now you've got something." [32:55 - 34:08]

Shinsuke Nakamura hit Seth Rollins with the Kinshasa

Just one week after hitting a Kinshasa on Seth Rollins, Nakamura was once again in the ring with the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins granted Nakamura a title shot at a place of his choosing and asked him to shake hands. The 43-year-old star took him up on this offer and whispered something in Seth's ear before leaving the ring.

However, Shinsuke soon returned and leveled Seth Rollins with a vicious Kinshasa. He then left the champ writhing in pain in the middle of the ring.

