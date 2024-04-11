Becky Lynch breaks silence following WrestleMania loss; shares major achievement

WWE WrestleMania XL was a rough weekend for Becky Lynch. The former Women's Champion has just revealed a must-see accolade in her first comments since Saturday's title match.

The Man came up short on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She was unable to capture the WWE Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley in the 17-minute opener of WrestleMania Saturday. Lynch then watched that same night as her husband teamed with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort to The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Night Two of WrestleMania XL did not go any better for the WWE power couple. Seth Rollins dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre in the opener and then watched as Damian Priest cashed in Money In the Bank to become champion.

Big Time Becks went into WrestleMania with momentum from a successful book launch. She took to X today to issue her first comments since WrestleMania, which includes a photo of her book cover on a billboard at Times Square in New York City:

"This is pretty damn cool. If you're near Penn Station in NYC check out the @amazonbooks billboard of Bestseller Becks!" Becky Lynch wrote with the photo below.

Lynch had a special entrance at WrestleMania XL, which featured excerpts from her new memoir while she did voice-over. The entrance also used graphics from the cover of the book.

Rhea Ripley speaks on Becky Lynch following WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley continued her year-long-plus title reign at WrestleMania XL by defeating Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Women's World Championship in the Night One opening match.

Michael Cole revealed during pre-match commentary that Big Time Becks battled strep throat in the lead-up to WrestleMania and had a fever as high as 102 degrees.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after the WrestleMania win, Ripley talked about wanting Lynch to show up as The Man. The Eradicator also made comments on how she feels about the women's division and her own dominance:

"I knew that I was ahead and I was under the skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted. I wasn't gonna get the mother, I wasn't gonna get the wife, I wanted Becky freakin' Lynch. I wanted The Man, and that's exactly what I got. And you know I went in there and I beat The Man... you know why? Because I said it before on RAW, but behind every great man is a greater woman, and I just proved my point," Rhea Ripley said of Becky Lynch.

WWE has not announced when Lynch will be back to in-ring action. While she and her husband Seth Rollins will see their contracts expire later this year, a recent update caused concern among the WWE Universe.

