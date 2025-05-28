Becky Lynch won't be happy with female WWE Superstar's message to Seth Rollins on his special day

Becky Lynch won't be pleased with the message her husband, Seth Rollins, received from female WWE Superstar Bayley. The Role Model is absent after being taken out backstage by The Man at WrestleMania Night One.

Ad

Bayley was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the former Damage CTRL leader was taken out backstage, leading to Lynch's return, who teamed up with Valkyria to win the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Instagram, Bayley sent a message wishing Rollins a happy birthday and even called him "bestie."

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday bestie @wwerollins," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story for Rollins:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lynch turned heel on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 after she and Valkyria lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship back to Morgan and Rodriguez. The former Women's Champion eventually admitted that she was the one who had taken out Bayley before The Show of Shows.

The Man has also taken a few personal shots at Bayley in recent weeks. The Role Model has teased coming back to get revenge on the Irish star, and Lynch might not have been too happy with the former Hugger wishing Rollins a happy birthday.

Ad

Stevie Richards believes Becky Lynch could join Seth Rollins' group

Stevie Richards believes Seth Rollins' faction needs to add a female superstar. The veteran suggested adding Becky Lynch.

Paul Heyman turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania and aligned with Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker joined Rollins and Heyman on RAW after The Show of Shows, and recently at Saturday Night's Main Event, Bronson Reed was revealed as the third member of the stable with The Wiseman as their manager.

Ad

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he claimed that Lynch's addition to the group would be beneficial. Richards said:

"That group needs a woman in order to do what they need to do because The Judgment Day; their days are numbered. They're going to break up; something is going to happen, and it's long overdue... So, I understand your motivation for being a heel now because you want to join your husband. And Paul Heyman can be a Paul Heyman Guy for a female for the first time. It can be a special thing."

Ad

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will both be in action at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and Rollins will compete in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More