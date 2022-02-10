"Become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind" - Becky Lynch lashes out at WWE legend

The conflict between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair seems to be never-ending as the two have once again had a war of words with each other.

Ric Flair recently criticized the RAW Women's Champion on his podcast, claiming that she's out of her mind for referring to Ronda Rousey as "Ronnie''. He even went as far as to call Lynch's current character "generic" in the process.

Big Time Becks is never one to back down from criticism, and she took to social media this afternoon to fire back at The Nature Boy. Tweeting out:

"'Work so hard your heroes become your rivals. Then, become so good, Ric Flair loses his mind every time you breathe' - Becky Lynch - February 2022."

As of this writing, Ric Flair hasn't responded to this tweet, but given their history, he most likely will before the day is over.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair remain separated in WWE

The heat between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair most likely stems from the rivalry between Lynch and The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte and The RAW Women's Champion last met in the ring at WWE Survivor Series in November. Despite their personal differences with one another, the two women delivered a very hard-hitting and entertaining matchup that saw Lynch emerge victorious.

While it's unknown if and when WWE will have both Lynch and Flair on the same brand again, it's probably best to keep them separated until the two women can work out their real-life differences.

Lynch is set to be in action at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The RAW Women's Champion will defend her title against WWE legend Lita.

What are your thoughts on Big Time Becks' tweet? What do you think The Nature Boy's response will be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

