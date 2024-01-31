Becky Lynch reveals new project with real-life partner

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch has promoted an upcoming project with her real-life partner, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary suffered an injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. He has stated that he plans on walking into WrestleMania 40 as champion despite the injury. CM Punk and Seth Rollins were rumored to battle at the biggest show of the year in April, but that will no longer be the case. CM Punk is also on the shelf with an injury after suffering a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch will be releasing her new memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, in March. Ahead of the book release, she will be sitting down for an interview with her husband. The Man took to social media today to promote her upcoming interview with Seth Rollins, which will be released on February 1:

"Join me this Thursday, Feb 1st, as I tell my story to the one person who knows me best, @WWERollins, in an exclusive Never Before Told interview! @WWE #WWERaw," she wrote.

Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch's booking on RAW

Vince Russo is not pleased with how Becky Lynch has been booked in recent weeks on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling veteran criticized Lynch's promo with the Women's World Champion earlier this month. Russo noted that The Man should not be saying Rhea Ripley is better than her, and lines like that could impact how the WWE Universe views her:

"They did the same thing with (CM) Punk. Punk said specifically, 'I am winning the Royal Rumble and the last one I am eliminating is Drew McIntyre.' Now, Becky again as a babyface is saying, 'I think you (Rhea Ripley) might be better than me.' So, if Becky Lynch doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, I guess Rhea Ripley is better than her. They’re writing all these lines that really have heavy heavy consequences bro," Vince Russo said. [48:34 - 49:04]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch celebrated her 37th birthday today and received a heartfelt message from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the popular star at WrestleMania 40.

