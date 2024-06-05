Becky Lynch's former WWE rival seemingly preparing for in-ring return

Becky Lynch's WWE contract reportedly expired and recent reports suggest that The Man could be stepping out of the company for a prolonged time. Liv Morgan ended Lynch's reign as Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring and later retained the belt inside a Steel Cage match on RAW.

The Irish-born wrestler was one of the biggest WWE stars, thus her absence will be a huge loss for the division. Perhaps it is time for another major player in the game to make a comeback. The star in question is Lynch's former rival Charlotte Flair.

The Queen was sidelined last December after she tore her ACL, meniscus, and MCL. The former Women's Champion has shown an impressive recovery and recently she took her Instagram story to reveal that she is back to working out and consistent at that. Flair was expected to return during the summer at the earliest in December. Whether that means a surprise appearance at any of the upcoming premium live events bears watching.

Check out Charlotte Flair's update below:

Charlotte's Instagram stories

Prior to her injury on SmackDown, Charlotte was slowly building toward a tag team run in the division, alongside Shotzi. According to the latter, there were plans for the two to become Women's Tag Team Champions. Presently, the titles are under the possession of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Andrade returned to WWE amid her absence and is now a member of the SmackDown roster

Charlotte's husband Andrade left AEW after competing in his last match at Worlds End pay-per-view in December. He made a surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He immediately teased a rivalry with Santos Escobar, which the creative team has presented since his SmackDown run commenced in 2024.

Although he finally made his WrestleMania debut in April alongside Rey Mysterio to take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Andrade is seemingly yet to find his footing in the sports entertainment giant. He was joined by Charlotte Flair backstage at The Show of Shows.

"Dreams come true!! My First #wrestlemania Thank you Mami for joining me in one of my dreams!! @charlottewwe," wrote Andrade on Instagram.

Santos Escobar had a cryptic message regarding Andrade last week on SmackDown LowDown, claiming that the former United States Champion will "come around" eventually.

The former AEw star was always a heel during his first stint in the Stamford-based promotion. This time around, though, it appears he is making an honest attempt at a babyface run.

Do you see the real-life power couple pairing up on-screen? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

