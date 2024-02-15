Becky Lynch sends cute personal message to husband on Valentine's Day

WWE star Becky Lynch has taken to social media today to share a personal message for her husband on Valentine's Day.

The Man has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event next weekend. The winner of the match will go on to battle for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Current champion Rhea Ripley will defend the title against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 and recently delivered a bold message ahead of the match.

Becky Lynch shared a heartfelt message on Valentine's Day today about her husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. She shared a photo on her Instagram story of the RAW star with their daughter and added a heart emoji, as seen in the image below.

Big Time Becks shares a heartwarming image on Instagram

WWE legend Mick Foley sends heartfelt message to Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch celebrated her 37th birthday last month and received a heartwarming message from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The RAW star confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last Thursday. She has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match, along with Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan so far.

Mick Foley took to social media on the former champions' birthday to send a message to his friend. Foley wished Lynch a happy birthday and added that he will be purchasing her new book when it comes out next month.

"BIRTHDAY MAN! Wishing my dear friend @beckylynchwwe, the greatest birthday in the history of Mankind. I am really excited for the release of Becky‘s book next month — I have a spot reserved on the mantle, right next to the artwork her daughter Roux made for me last year! …have a nice day!" wrote Mick Foley.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley would be a potential dream match at WWE WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell which superstars emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber 2024 and earn a match at the biggest show of the year in April.

