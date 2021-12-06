"Just another Monday" - Becky Lynch serves Liv Morgan a hard dose of reality ahead of RAW

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had some harsh words for her challenger, Liv Morgan, ahead of their title match on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Big Time Becks took to Twitter to send the following message to Morgan:

"For Liv, it’s the biggest night of her career. For me, just another Monday. That’s what happens when you’re Big Time. #WWERaw #AndStill," Becky Lynch Tweeted.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



For me, just another Monday. That’s what happens when you’re Big Time. #AndStill For Liv, it’s the biggest night of her career.For me, just another Monday. That’s what happens when you’re Big Time. #WWERaw For Liv, it’s the biggest night of her career. For me, just another Monday. That’s what happens when you’re Big Time. #WWERaw #AndStill https://t.co/M5RrjXQKha

The rivalry between Lynch and Morgan kicked off after the latter confronted the former after her successful title defense over Bianca Belair. After that, The Man focused on her Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series against Charlotte Flair while her feud with Liv took a backseat.

Liv Morgan won a fatal five-way match defeating Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, and Rhea Ripley to earn a shot at the title. The feud between the two has really heated up in the last couple of weeks with each taking multiple shots at the other, most famously Liv blurring the lines of reality and storyline by blaming Becky for her friends being released by WWE.

"You're the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?,"Liv Morgan said.

Becky Lynch recently completed a new milestone in WWE

Becky Lynch recently achieved a new milestone in WWE. In the main event of Wrestlemania 35, she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match to win both top women's championships and earned the moniker of Becky Two Belts.

Ever since that night, The Man has always been a champion in WWE in all her active days with the promotion. She vacated the RAW Women's championship owing to her pregnancy last year. She returned to WWE at SummerSlam and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Belair.

A Championship exchange segment later, things have come full circle with Lynch becoming the RAW Women's champion again. She recently completed 500 days as a champion in WWE and took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either. https://t.co/6rKcsXTVMj

The title match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch is going to be an interesting one as the challenger gained the upper hand on the champ last week on RAW as she led her team to a win over the champion's team. She also laid out The Man with the Oblivion, to stand tall in the end.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will Liv Morgan dethrone Becky Lynch on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you supporting in the title match on RAW? Becky Lynch Liv Morgan 0 votes so far