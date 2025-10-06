Becky Lynch shares adorable family portrait featuring Seth Rollins; The WWE stars' daughter was the photographer!

Becky Lynch shared a new family photo of herself with her husband, Seth Rollins. The couple's daughter, Roux, served as their official photographer for the day.

The Man and The Visionary are one of the biggest power couples in WWE. Their daughter Roux has been with them on the road, which was one of the perks of working under the same company and brand.

Lynch and Rollins were in Chicago recently, visiting a coffee shop named Day Glow Coffee. To commemorate their day out, Roux took their photos while sitting in front of the shop. Lynch shared it on her Instagram stories as the couple posed and smiled for their daughter.

Becky Lynch shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @beckylynchwwe on IG)

Becky Lynch gave birth to Roux in December 2020 and took some time off from WWE. Due to the demands of being WWE Superstars, Lynch and Seth Rollins decided to bring their daughter on the road.

Becky Lynch opened up about battling post-weaning depression in 2023

Speaking to Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast in 2023, Becky Lynch opened up about the struggles she faced as a mother. Lynch revealed that she suffered from post-weaning depression, which she didn't believe at first. She was in a dark place but was able to get the help she needed.

"It kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot. It was kind of one of those things where you're trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, 'God, I've got a great life. I've got a great husband. I've got a great baby, and I'm doing this thing at the highest level that I love.' But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression," Lynch said. [H/T People.com]

With Roux on the road with Lynch and Seth Rollins, things are a little bit easier because they take turns caring for their daughter. However, the couple revealed in an interview with GQ Sports that they are not proud of letting her use an iPad during the long travel.

