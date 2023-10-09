Becky Lynch shares interesting photo of Seth Rollins following his massive victory at WWE Fastlane, shows appreciation

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch has reacted to Seth Rollins' successful title defense at Fastlane 2023.

Lynch often shares her thoughts on Rollins' storylines and achievements. Both stars are currently among the top names on the RAW roster. While The Man holds the NXT Women's Championship, The Visionary has the World Heavyweight Title in his possession.

Rollins locked horns with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023. He retained his gold after a back-and-forth contest, continuing his impressive reign as champion. Becky Lynch showed her appreciation for The Visionary by posting a video of the latter's post-match celebration on her Instagram story with the caption, "King."

The Man later shared Rollins' latest Instagram post on her story, where the World Heavyweight Champion can be seen celebrating with the fans in Indianapolis.

Check out a screenshot of Becky Lynch's post below:

Becky Lynch appreciates Seth Rollins following WWE Fastlane

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently opened up about the origins of her feud with Becky Lynch

During a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Trish Stratus discussed her heated rivalry with Becky Lynch.

Stratus revealed that she and Lynch briefly discussed working together during the 2021 Canadian tour of WWE. She further emphasized how their interactions at Live shows laid the foundation for their on-screen program.

"Becky and I, it was something we wanted to do for a while. We had talked about it. We interacted, I guess, back in, I would say maybe, 2021 when there was a Canadian tour going on, and they were stopping in Toronto, and they asked me to host the events, and so Becky and I knew we'd be getting in the ring together and doing some interactions."

The Hall of Famer added that fans at house shows reacted positively to their segments.

"We interacted at these live events, and it was just so good, and the fans were so into it, and then we started like a little Twitter war to the point where people were like, 'This Twitter war is better than the current storylines on TV right now."

Lynch defeated Stratus in a stellar Steel Cage match at Payback 2023, culminating their intense feud. It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Rollins and Lynch after their recent triumphs.

What are your thoughts on Rollins and Lynch's title reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.