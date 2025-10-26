Becky Lynch shares latest on Seth Rollins following surgery

Seth Rollins recently underwent shoulder surgery and has been ruled out indefinitely. Becky Lynch shared the latest on her husband on social media.At Crown Jewel: Perth, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes. Two nights later on RAW, The Vision turned on its leader, with Bron Breakker hitting him with a Spear and Bronson Reed delivering a Tsunami.On Monday's episode of RAW, general manager Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins would break his silence with a post on Instagram a few days later, sipping coffee while wearing a Chicago Bears cap and a Dusty Rhodes shirt.In her latest Instagram story, Becky Lynch shared a new photo featuring Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion was still sporting his shoulder brace. They spent some time together and got coffee at their favorite shop, Dayglow, in Los Angeles.Becky Lynch shared this on her IG story. (Photo: @beckylynwwe on IG)While Seth Rollins is out and doesn't have a timeline of recovery, Becky Lynch suffered her second straight loss to Maxxine Dupri last Monday on RAW. Lynch retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship because Dupri's win was via disqualification.WWE hoping for Seth Rollins to be back before WrestleMania 42On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is hoping that Seth Rollins could make his return from injury after WrestleMania 42. Rollins' recovery will depend on how his surgery went, though typical shoulder injuries would take around four to six months to fully heal.&quot;When they open up, they'll find out, they don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, they'll have an idea. I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But he's out for months for sure,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestle Purists]To determine the new World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah.