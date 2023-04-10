Becky Lynch shares unpopular opinion regarding celebrities in WWE

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch recently shared an unpopular opinion regarding celebrities in the company.

WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and WWE pulled out all the stops to make sure the event was a success. WWE fans packed the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles for the two-night event, and their energy added to every matchup. There were a few moments with celebrities during WrestleMania weekend, but nobody could outshine Logan Paul in that category. The 28-year-old made an epic entrance on a zipline and had a great match against Seth Rollins but ultimately came up short.

During a conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on his Know Mercy podcast, Becky Lynch admitted that celebrities help bring in a new audience but noted that wrestling requires people that are there every week to carry the show.

"We need those people that are wrestling three, four times a week that can carry this, that are thinking about this constantly, that it is their sole focus. We need that, because yes, the Pat McAfees of the world or the Logan Pauls can have three matches a year or one match and we can put a spotlight on them and give them their kudos and their flowers and say, ‘Well done.'," said Lynch.

Becky also added that too many celebrities on the show could negatively impact the product.

"This business is so hard and it’s tough, and it’s skill and it’s craft, and without those people that know how to do this in the way that we do it, then it will die,” said Becky Lynch. [H/T: BodySlam]

Becky Lynch was jealous of Seth Rollins' outfit at WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch was jealous of her husband Seth Rollins' look at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The Visionary defeated Logan Paul at the biggest show of the year. Logan was in control of the match after popular YouTuber KSI was revealed to be the mystery man cosplaying as a Prime Energy Drink ringside. The momentum turned when Logan accidentally hit KSI with a Frog Splash off the top rope and through the commentary table. Rollins would eventually go on to win the match but may be remembered most for his absurd outfit during his entrance.

WWE recently uploaded a clip of Seth Rollins backstage getting ready to make his entrance at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch can be seen in the clip saying that she was very jealous of Seth's outfit shortly before he made his way to the ring.

WWE will be utilizing celebrities once again next month as Bad Bunny is slated to host Backlash in May. It will be interesting to see if more celebrities begin to show up as the product continues to gain popularity.

