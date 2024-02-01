Becky Lynch teases special announcement

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch has teased that a special announcement will be coming for fans this week.

The Man was determined to win the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night, but she came up short. Becky Lynch entered the match at number 21 but was eliminated by Jade Cargill.

The former AEW star made it to the final three superstars in the Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. Damage CTRL's Bayley then knocked Morgan off the ring apron to win the Women's Royal Rumble match for the first time in her career.

The former champion is promoting her upcoming memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl set to be released on March 26, 2024. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interviewed his wife before her book release, and the video will be released tomorrow.

Lynch took to social media today to hype an upcoming special announcement. She noted that it will be revealed during her Never Before Told interview with Seth Rollins tomorrow night.

"I've got a special announcement and you can find out what it is TOMORROW NIGHT during Never Before Told on any of my socials from 8-9PM EST!" she wrote.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of Becky Lynch

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not believe the company has done anything to advance Becky Lynch's character as of late.

Lynch confronted the Women's World Champion on a recent edition of WWE RAW and vowed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. While that did not happen, there is still a chance for the 37-year-old to earn a title match at WWE WrestleMania if a rumored match at Elimination Chamber 2024 comes to fruition.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wondered what the company's plans were for Lynch as the popular star continues to rack up losses.

The former WWE head writer noted that he wouldn't be surprised if Big Time Becks took some time off ahead of WrestleMania and then return to face Nia Jax in April.

"So, either one of two things is happening here bro, either we're setting up for a rematch where Becky is going to go over and maybe that is WrestleMania, who knows, or bro, I would not be surprised if Becky wanted a little bit [of] time off and maybe they do both. Maybe Becky now does get a little time off but then she comes back to face Nia Jax at WrestleMania perhaps," Vince Russo said. [From 23:20 to 23:44]

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

