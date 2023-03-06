"Best times to be a wrestling fan" - Former WWE star discusses possible plan for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania main event (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) spoke about Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline.

Since being ousted from The Bloodline at The Royal Rumble, Sami has taken it upon himself to bring down the faction. The former "Honorary Uce" even got close to dethroning Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber but failed due to repeated interferences. Despite coming up short against the Tribal Chief, Zayn has been unrelenting in his attacks against the stable.

Cardona spoke with veteran journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former WWE star stated that Sami has emerged as a very credible threat to Reigns' title over the last few weeks. He was unsure, however, if the Master Strategist would be included in the title picture at WrestleMania.

"Listen, I mean what Sami has done, as I don't want to call him a comedy character but he was a little side piece of The Bloodline and he's turned himself into a threat. You could really picture Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. So kudos to Sami. Is it going to be a three-way? We'll find out, but either way, this is one of the best times to be a wrestling fan and a wrestler. I'm both, so I'm really lucky now." [From 6:12 - 6:36]

Sami Zayn challenged Jimmy Uso to a match on Monday Night RAW

This week on SmackDown, Sami was locked in battle with Solo Sikoa. However, Jimmy Uso at ringside ran interference to ensure that Solo picked up the win.

After the match, the two initiated a beatdown on Sami before he turned the tables. Zayn threw a steel chair at Solo, hit Jimmy with the Helluva Kick, and then ran into the crowd before Sikoa could recover.

On SmackDown Lowdown, Sami issued a challenge to Jimmy to face him in a one-on-one match on RAW.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be the reason for the downfall of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

