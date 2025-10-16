Best wishes to WWE star Bron Breakker's cousin Brandon Steiner

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has become one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion's cousin and Scott Steiner's son, Brandon Steiner, is celebrating his birthday today.Bron Breakker joined WWE's main roster in 2024 and has already made a massive name for himself by winning the Intercontinental Championship twice. Breakker's character was further elevated after he joined Seth Rollins' Vision alongside Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed. The 27-year-old is now on course to touch new heights in the company as he recently turned on Rollins to become the leader of his stable.We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Bron Breakker's cousin and legendary Scott Steiner's son, Brandon Steiner, on his 21st birthday. The WWE Hall of Famer dedicated an Instagram post to his son on this special occasion.Scott wrote that Brandon was not like other 21-year-olds, as he was disciplined, focused, and had a &quot;FREAK MENTALITY&quot; just like every other Steiner in his family.&quot;STEINER MATH – BIRTHDAY EDITION. Now most people? When they hit 21, they’re thinkin’ about parties, bars, and bad decisions. BUT NOT MY SON. Brandon’s got discipline, he’s got focus, and he’s got that FREAK MENTALITY that runs through the Steiner bloodline!&quot; he wrote.The legend also did Steiner math to prove that his son would &quot;CRUSH&quot; in life and achieve success in everything he does.&quot;So let’s break it down: The average 21-year-old? 33⅓% chance they’ve got their life together. But Brandon? He’s got that Genetic Freak DNA, which gives him a +50% boost in brains, strength, and willpower. On top of that, he trains his mind like I train my biceps—HARDCORE—so we’re throwin’ in another 33⅓%! 33⅓% + 50% + 33⅓% = 116⅔% chance Brandon’s gonna CRUSH life like his old man crushed opponents in the ring! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BRANDON! You’ve got the mind of a genius, the heart of a warrior, and the legacy of a FREAK. And the math don’t lie—it spells SUCCESS for you in all directions!&quot; he added.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo believes Bron Breakker should have been betrayed by Bronson Reed on WWE RAWAfter Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW, he asked Bronson Reed to choose between him and The Visionary. The Auszilla chose Breakker and continued to assault Rollins.However, during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believed Reed should have betrayed Breakker, as that would have made an even more interesting storyline.&quot;Chris, think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breakker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breakker,&quot; Vince Russo said.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bron Breakker's WWE future.