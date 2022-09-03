Best and Worst of SmackDown before Clash at the Castle: 2-Time champion no longer a heel, big mistake made with Roman Reigns (September 2, 2022)

It was the go-home episode of SmackDown before WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. It certainly wasn't the strongest episode before the event, but it certainly did enough to build anticipation for this Saturday.

WWE wrapped up the build towards the premium live event in Cardiff, and within only one night, we will be back with the fallout of Clash at the Castle 2022.

So what were the ups and downs of the blue brand this week? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: Ronda Rousey moves out of being a 100% heel on SmackDown

We thoroughly enjoyed the Ronda Rousey segment and the fallout from it. Adam Pearce cut the best promo of his WWE career since 2020 when he passionately told Rousey that if it were up to him, she wouldn't even have a job.

He even said that she was the "biggest b**ch" that he knew, and she didn't take well to that. Overall, Rousey and Pearce were on top of their game for this enthralling segment that was likely the highlight of SmackDown.

It also implied that Rousey is no longer a heel or a face but a tweener.

#2. Worst: The lack of Roman Reigns on the show

The show revolved around Roman Reigns' second anniversary as Universal Champion. However, his screen time hardly seemed to be a minute long. While it was cool to see Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore out of nowhere, Reigns still needs more TV time when he is that important.

Given that he was supposed to headline the show, it was slightly disappointing that he didn't have as much of a big role just a day from one of the biggest matches of his career. Reigns' booking tonight was a big mistake.

#2. Best: The epic opening match on SmackDown

The Viking Raiders and The New Day opened the show on SmackDown, and it was epic. The opening match was a sight to behold and showed how much the tag team division still has to offer.

This was a pay-per-view quality match with an epic finish and the right result. It seems as though WWE is gradually building towards The Raiders challenging for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

#1. Worst: Hit Row's feud with MMM

Hit Row has fallen flat ever since their return. It's not the same with Isiah "Swerve" Scott, and the trio isn't doing much to light the world on fire.

They defeated Maximum Male Models in their first match back and have seemingly allied with the Street Profits against MMM and Los Lotharios.

While that could be a title eliminator match between four teams, that doesn't seem to be the direction they're going.

#1. Best: The Butch-Ludwig Kaiser match and the Gunther-Sheamus feud

This week on SmackDown, Butch took on Ludwig Kaiser in an excellent match. He channeled his inner-Pete Dunne, and it seems that WWE is slowly moving away from the Butch name.

Either way, they had a good segment overall, and the Sheamus-Gunther feud has been amazing to watch. Some want Shemus to win and become a Grand Slam Champion, while the rest don't want to see Gunther losing soon.

