Welcome to the best and worst of the second episode of SmackDown for December. We're closing in on the end of 2022, and WWE is going all out on building up storylines from the blue brand to ensure that the year ends with a bang.

A special shoutout to Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the potential mystery figure that was spotted - many of whom believe it is Bo Dallas.

Either way, a lot of other things happened on SmackDown, so let's start with what we consider the upset of the night:

#3. Best: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox getting the big win on SmackDown

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox confronted Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of SmackDown. It led to a tag team match that Morgan and Nox won due to the interference of Raquel Rodriguez.

While Raquel vs. Rousey is likely the direction for early 2023, we were pleasantly surprised at WWE giving the win to the babyfaces - especially with Shayna Baszler being pinned. As you may have realized, Baszler has been one of the stars Triple H has pushed since late July.

#2. Worst: The ending of SmackDown

While we enjoyed the nostalgic aspect of Kurt Angle bringing back his milk truck to hose down the Alpha Academy, it wasn't the segment that should have ended the show. A large part of the episode revolved around Angle, which was likely to introduce Gable Steveson to SmackDown.

However, this was a segment that was perfect for the show's mid-point, not the main event, which means that it was another weak ending from WWE this week and a big mistake - at least in terms of placement.

#2. Best: Ricochet and The New Day getting a good showing

Ricochet and Gunther had a contract signing this week, with The New Day coming out to give Ricochet some protection. While Adam Pearce scoffed at it, deeming it unnecessary, The New Day hilariously pointed out how every contract signing in WWE has ended.

It led to a good six-man tag team match where the babyfaces defeated Imperium. It was a good showing for Ricochet on SmackDown, and we look forward to seeing the match between him and Gunther next week.

#1. Worst: Hit Row ruining a perfectly good match

Legado Del Fantasma took on The Viking Raiders in a perfectly fine tag team match. It wasn't even Santos Escobar who was competing, which is why we don't get the finish at all or the need to overly protect LDF.

The Viking Raiders have more momentum and would have been the right choice to win the match. However, Hit Row came out and ruined it to stand tall.

We suppose they deserve one week where they look good, but it was a bad way to ruin a good tag team match on SmackDown.

#1. Best: Sami Zayn and The Bloodline tease

This week on SmackDown, The Usos retained the Undisputed Tag Team titles in an excellent match against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Sami Zayn unsurprisingly played a big role in the victory happening, but what was interesting was the backstage segment later on the show.

While Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso walked away, Jey Uso told Sami Zayn to get a trim, teasing an appearance change for The Honorary Uce.

The segment wasn't as tense, but it teased something bigger happening next week - which is the perfect way to get fans hooked to tune in next week.

