Updated betting odds for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 26th, are out.

Five matches have been announced for the show, which will emanate live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday. This includes two War Games matches, which will take place on WWE's main roster for the first time. There is an episode of SmackDown left to go through, but it is safe to say that the company will not add any more matches.

These odds, courtsey of BetOnline, give out the odds of a competitor winning in (+) and (-) signs. While the favorites to win are shown with a (-) sign or a smaller number, the underdogs are shown by a (+) sign or a larger number.

Men’s WarGames Match : The Bloodline (-150) vs. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens (+110)

: The Bloodline (-150) vs. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens (+110) Women’s WarGames Match : Team Bayley (-300) vs. Team Belair (+200)

: Team Bayley (-300) vs. Team Belair (+200) WWE United States Championship Match : Seth Rollins (c) (-400) vs. Austin Theory (+200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+1600)

: Seth Rollins (c) (-400) vs. Austin Theory (+200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+1600) SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) (-4000) vs. Shotzi (+850)

Ronda Rousey (c) (-4000) vs. Shotzi (+850) AJ Styles (-400) vs. Finn Balor (+250)

It should be noted that these odds are in no way a spoiler for Survivor Series this Saturday, just an indication of how likely it is for someone to win their match at the event. These odds also change quite regularly right up until a few hours before the show.

Catch up with this week's Monday Night RAW results here.

What are the rules for the a War Games match, which will take place on WWE's main roster for the first time at Survivor Series?

Ever since Triple H came to power as the Chief Content Officer of WWE, he has brought several Superstars back into the fold. But he is not stopping at only talents, as he brings one of his favorite stipulations back from his NXT days on to the main roster.

Two War Games matches will be taking place at this year's Survivor Series premium live event. The setup sees two adjecent rings covered by a double-sized cage-like structure. The match is usually contested between 2-3 teams with 3-5 competitors each. The matches this Saturday will both see two teams of 5 members each in both matches.

A member from both teams will start the match inside the ring, while their teammates will be locked in two separate cages. After 3 minutes, the team with the advantage will send one member into the ring, so the team will have the numbers advantage till all contestants enter the ring. Every few minutes, members of the alternating teams enter the match.

The match can only be won via pinfall or submission, which can only happen once all the competitors are in the ring.

With War Games featuring on the main roster on this year's Survivor Series, Triple H and WWE might be looking to make this show and stipulation pairing an annual affair.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes