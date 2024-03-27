Bianca Belair calls 37-year-old WWE star the GOAT, praises recent accomplishment

Bianca Belair has a three-year winning streak so far at WWE WrestleMania, competing in a high-profile title contest in each edition of the Show of Shows since 2021. Unusually, she is not part of the match card this year. However, that can change in the next episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, she took the opportunity to praise former rival Becky Lynch following the latter's book release.

The EST has hinted at a possible tag team formation with recently returned superstar Naomi. The two women got entangled with Damage CTRL, who currently possess the Women's Tag Team Championship, a belt she has never held before. On the other hand, The Man will challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Becky Lynch's book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released on March 26th. Belair got a copy for herself, as she revealed on X that it was a fantastic read:

"Happy BOOK DAY!!!!! @BeckyLynchWWE," wrote Bianca. "Not enough words on here to describe how much I loved this book and story! I *heart eye emoji* every page! Congrats on such a huge accomplishment! Now everyone gets to read how much of a *goat* you are!"

Check out Bianca Belair's X post below:

Interestingly, it was reported that WWE has locked Damage CTRL against the unlikely pairing of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill. The former AEW star made her debut at the Royal Rumble and has not stepped inside the squared circlel ever since. However, she has now signed to SmackDown exclusively, and will make her debut on the upcoming episode.

Dutch Mantell on Naomi's booking in WWE since her return

Much like Jade Cargill, Naomi also made her first in-ring appearance for WWE by entering the women's Royal Rumble match in January at number two. This was two years after walking out of the Stamford-based promotion alongside Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks).

In the last two months, though, Naomi has been booked to lose in most of the bouts she competed in. Speaking about the matter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that the company could simply be buying time before shifting gears for something big involving her and Bianca Belair.

"Well, I think they are waiting on the angle with Bianca to see what happens there and if it takes off. I don't know; they are going to have to show me; that's what I think is happening right now. They are just trying to keep them out there, keep them in everybody's view, and of course, they have to overlook the stuff like we do. Hopefully, they do something with her, which I'm sure they will; when they do, it will mean something."

A potential six-woman tag team contest between Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill against the team of Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai would be an interesting scenario. It leaves Iyo Sky alone to fend for herself as Bayley challenges the Japanese star for the Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

