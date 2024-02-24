Bianca Belair picks her WWE WrestleMania XL opponent

Bianca Belair will be in action on Saturday night at the women's Elimination Chamber match, in Perth, Australia.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton are all vying for the Women's World Championship. The EST of WWE has a one in six chance of winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. If she does emerge the victor, who will she face at WrestleMania XL, though?

While Belair was speaking to Love Wrestling, the former women's Champion was asked whom would she prefer - Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax. Only one of these two women will walk out of Perth, Australia, with the Women's World Title.

"Either one. I've actually never been able to wrestle Nia Jax in a one on one match. I would love to KOD Nia Jax. How iconic would that be? WrestleMania moment. Especially at WrestleMania, that would be great." (H/T: Fightful)

The EST further added that it "makes sense" for her to step inside the squared circle with Ripley, as the two are on the cover of WWE 2K24 and are yet to face each other on the main roster. Post-WrestleMania last year on RAW, WWE even teased a feud between the two.

"But also to be Ripley is a dream match of mine uh i feel like we've both been at like the opposite sides of the mountaintop climbing it. We're both on the cover of 2k[24] this year, so it just makes sense." (H/T: Fightful)

Meanwhile, the Judgment Day star is the woman everybody has been eyeing, from superstars on the roster who wish to wrestle her, to those who'd like to join in on the fun the Aussie has been having with Cathy Kelley of late.

Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill will be "very high-profile," says Tommy Dreamer

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been the pair in the eyes of the WWE Universe heading into WrestleMania XL. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding their first-ever encounter. Belair herself has predicted the future clash to be a blockbuster.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer offered his insights on Jade Cargill's in-ring debut on a recent episode of Busted Open podcast. Regarding the inevitable showdown between Jade and the former Women's Champion, Dreamer said this:

"I liked Jade and Bianca's execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, [and] kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]," Dreamer said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Tommy Dreamer also added that Jade Cargill will most definitely compete at WrestleMania XL, regardless of whether it is against Bianca Belair or not:

"Jade is a game-changer. She's a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it's a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble," Dreamer added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Last year, the ECW legend spoke about the relevance of his getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He then revealed his desire at a possible induction this year in April.

What do you think of a potential matchup between Bianca and Jade at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.