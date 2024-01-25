Bianca Belair reveals WWE scrapped major WrestleMania match

WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair is one of the most popular superstars on the roster and has had multiple WrestleMania moments throughout her young career. However, The EST has revealed that a huge match was scrapped from WrestleMania 37 that would have featured her husband, Montez Ford.

Speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former champion revealed that the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match that aired on the April 9, 2021 edition of SmackDown was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 37.

The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) battled Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable & Otis, and The Street Profits in the match. Belair noted that her husband had every right to be frustrated but was there for her the following night when she was in the main event of WrestleMania.

"In the past, people don't know this, but WrestleMania 37, he [Montez Ford] was supposed to have a WrestleMania match. He got gear made, he had family coming in. Things change all the time, his match ended up getting moved to the night before on SmackDown. He had every right to feel devasted and be down. He could have walked around like he had a cloud over his head, but the very next day, I was main eventing WrestleMania. That's the balance where he chose to be a husband that night and be happy for me and proud of me and celebrate me instead of being a worker and being frustrated about his situation. That can be very difficult to do," said Bianca Belair. [H/T: Fightful]

Balair faced Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE veteran pitches interesting match for Bianca Belair

Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, recently wrapped her tenure with TNA Wrestling and is rumored to be returning to WWE. Vince Russo claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion would be a great opponent for Bianca Belair if she returns to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo pitched a match between Belair and Trinity Fatu. He stated that Bianca Belair and former Naomi could be the best two female athletes in wrestling and would be a huge match if done correctly.

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right." [From 05:15 – 05:53]

Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021. It will be interesting to see if she can repeat history and emerge victorious at the premium live event on Saturday night.

