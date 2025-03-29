Big E is hoping to bump into beloved 29-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 41 weekend following comeback from life-threatening injury (Exclusive)

Big E is hoping to run into one of wrestling's most beloved superstars in the last few months. The Powerhouse of Positivity hopes that it happens during the WrestleMania 41 weekend.

On an appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts, Big E spoke to Sportskeeda's own Dylan Bowker, and he was asked about Chris Bey. The 29-year-old suffered a devastating life-threatening injury in late October 2024. The TNA star inspired the wrestling world when he walked to the ring in a public appearance.

Big E, like many others, said he was inspired by Bey. The star is a Las Vegas native, and E hopes to run into him during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The former WWE Champion said that he wants to meet Chris Bey for the first time and tell him what an inspiration he is:

"Seeing Chris [Bey] doing a dip to get out of a chair and start walking was such a beautiful thing to see. I don't think I've ever met him in person, but I know so many people who do know him, and they're always said glowing things about him. I know he's from [Las] Vegas and we're going to Vegas for WrestleMania, so hopefully there's a chance I bump into him and to say how much of an inspiration he is. [From 19:59 to 20:28]

Watch the full video below:

Big E revealed his future predictions for Bron Breakker's World Title aspirations

Bron Breakker is exactly the type of superstar that Big E loved to watch growing up - rather than the high-flyers. The ex-WWE Champion admitted he was more into the big men and larger-than-life figures.

During a recent RAW Recap on YouTube, E stated his opinion that Bron Breakker will become a multi-time World Champion:

"I have had conversations with Bron so many times and he has the right mindset. I don't think he is a guy that feels pressure. He is a guy who is going to be a World Champion many times over. You can sign it, seal it, its a guarantee. That man is going to be a world champion many times over."

The Dog of WWE is currently dominating the mid-card scene as the reining Intercontinental Champion. Seeing him win a World Title in the near future would not be surprising.

