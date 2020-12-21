Create
Big eight-man tag match announced for WWE TLC Kickoff show

WWE just announced their match for the TLC Kickoff show and it's a big one.
Just moments ago, WWE announced the match that will take place on the TLC Kickoff show scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, and it features a lot of great talent from the SmackDown brand.

The WWE TLC kickoff show will feature an eight-man tag match with Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, and Chad Gable against WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro. All eight men have clashed with one another in recent weeks. So this tag match makes a lot of sense.

WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, will take part in the TLC Kickoff show match

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding tonight's TLC Kickoff match:

"Tensions are high between the eight Superstars, no more so than for Big E and Zayn. Big E crashed The Great Liberator’s presentation of the first-ever Sami Awards, taking home “Superstar of the Year” honors and leaving Zayn lying in pain and disarray.

Gable helped guide Otis to a victory over Nakamura in one-on-one action this past Friday night on SmackDown, gaining some retribution after The Artist & Cesaro mocked Otis’ recent Alpha Academy training.

Meanwhile, after being formally introduced by King Corbin as The Knights of the Lone Wolf and helping Corbin to victory recently, will Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake again play a role? 

Will the two-time SAMI Award winner be able to pick up a big victory for his team tonight? Or will Big E or Daniel Bryan secure a win for their respective team leaving them in line for an Intercontinental title shot in the near future?"

You can catch this eight-man tag team match on the WWE TLC Kickoff show at 6 p.n. EST on the WWE Network and all of WWE's social media streaming platforms. The WWE TLC pay-per-view will air at 7 Pp.m. EST on the WWE Network.

