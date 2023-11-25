Bloodline member asks important question ahead of Survivor Series

A member of The Bloodline has asked an important question ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The SmackDown faction appears to be taking this year's Survivor Series off, as Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are currently not booked for any matches at tomorrow's premium live event. Former faction member Jey Uso will be in action in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day.

However, Jey Uso didn't appear to be thrilled when Randy Orton was announced as one of his teammates for the match this past Monday night on RAW. The Viper has been out of action since RK-Bro's loss to The Usos in May 2022. Jey Uso also recently shared an image hinting that he misses being a part of the powerful faction on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman took to Instagram today ahead of SmackDown to ask fans an important question. The Wiseman shared highlights of the group's victory last year in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series and wondered if fans have acknowledged their Tribal Chief today.

"#FLASHBACK... to last year's @WWE #SurvivorSeries, where YOUR #TribalChief @RomanReigns led the #Bloodline into battle for a historic #WarGames in which once again the single most dominant faction in pro wrestling / sports entertainment history proved its superiority over all others. Have YOU Acknowledged Your Tribal Chief Today?", he wrote.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims disbanded faction was better than The Bloodline

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that a disbanded faction outshined The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former writer agreed with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's assertion that the Main Event Mafia in TNA was a better faction overall. Russo noted that Reigns is the only member of the group who is depicted as larger than life, while everyone else is limited to a supporting role.

"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close," said Russo. (8:14 onwards)

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Solo Sikoa picked up a dominant victory over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the faction on WWE SmackDown in the months ahead.

