"Not a hater" - Bloodline member clears the air regarding Jey Uso amid recent issues within the group

Bloodline member Paul Heyman cleared the air regarding Jey Uso amid his recent issues with Sami Zayn.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Zayn was officially declared the "Honorary Uce" of the faction by Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief also gifted him a new shirt. While other members of the faction were elated, Jey Uso didn't seem thrilled with the decision.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bloodline's manager Heyman sent a message to WWE for labeling Jey as "Hater of the Year."

"Attention: @WWE Jey Uso is not a 'hater!' As the right-hand man. He merely offers a contrarian opinion!" wrote The Wise Man.

Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens could confront The Bloodline

Dutch Mantell believes that Sami Zayn could turn to Kevin Owens for help if The Bloodline ever kicks him out of the group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Owens might refuse to help Zayn initially, considering that he got involved with Roman Reigns' faction in the first place. Mantell said:

"If he [Sami Zayn] goes to Kevin [Owens] and says, 'Kevin, I know we'd have our troubles and this and that, but man, I need some help.' And Kevin would be like, 'I feel for you, bro, but I didn't start that. That's your making your mess. You clean your own mess up. I'm done with it, I can't help you,'"

However, Mantell believes that Owens might eventually come to Zayn's aid and confront The Head of the Table and co. He added:

"But then, of course, two weeks later they're beating him so bad, Kevin has to show up, the house would come in because they want him to come. So, you gotta make people want stuff. When you give it to them, they are so happy and elated and they're like, 'Yeah, now we get it.' Now the story continues with another chapter,"

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to face Ricochet and Madcap Moss on Friday this week. Meanwhile, Reigns' next defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against Logan Paul. It remains to be seen whether The Master Strategist will play a role in that title match.

