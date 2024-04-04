Bloodline member name drops Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE WrestleMania

A member of The Bloodline has namedropped Brock Lesnar on the road to WWE WrestleMania this weekend. The Bloodline will be involved in several matches in the promotion's biggest show of the year.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars shook hands after the match in an unplanned moment. However, Lesnar was referenced in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and The Beast Incarnate has been absent ever since.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman used to serve as the advocate for Lesnar and made a bold claim about a former champion ahead of WrestleMania.

Speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia, The Wiseman named Roman Reigns as one of the best workers in history. Heyman named Lesnar as a superstar who has been underrated for his skills in the ring as well. He opted not to name a third because of all of the new talent coming into the company:

"Roman Reigns, if you watch his body of work, Brock Lesnar, who is probably the most underrated, underappreciated worker I've ever seen. I'll reserve number three because there is a crop of new talent in WWE that are coming into their own," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman praises several WWE Superstars

Wrestling legend Paul Heyman has named several superstars who have become stars in recent months.

During his conversation with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Heyman named Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, and Jade Cargill as performers who have the potential to be major stars. He noted that nobody expected much from Cargill in the Women's Royal Rumble and she had a great performance.

"Whether it’s a veteran like Jey Uso, who is just finding himself now in his 30s after being part of the greatest tag team in the history of this industry, and doesn’t understand yet how great he is in the ring. Whether it’s Bron Breakker, who has a trajectory that very few will ever enjoy. Rhea Ripley could end up being the greatest or one of the greatest workers in the history of this business. Jade Cargill. She came into the Royal Rumble and everyone was like, ‘Don’t expect a lot, she is so new,’ and tore the house down," said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night. It was recently announced that Roman Reigns will be inducting the veteran at the ceremony.

