4 reasons why Roman Reigns is inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE honors legendary names every single year at the Hall of Fame ceremony. This year's program will air following Friday Night SmackDown on April 5. It will be streaming on Peacock for those in the United States of America and on WWE Network elsewhere.

Seven names are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Paul Heyman is the headliner, but Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, Lia Maivia, Barry Windham, Mike Rotunda, and Muhammad Ali will also be honored at the prestigious ceremony.

While information is still coming out regarding who will induct each star, one name was revealed on Monday Night RAW. It was announced that Roman Reigns would be the one who would induct Paul Heyman into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Roman even claimed to be leaving RAW to work on his speech.

Roman Reigns being the man to induct Heyman does make a lot of sense, but some fans may still be confused as to why he was the one chosen for the role. This article will take a look at why The Tribal Chief was the perfect choice.

Below are four reasons why Roman Reigns is inducting Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#4. They are paired up together on WWE television

The main reason why Paul Heyman is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by Roman Reigns is likely because they are paired up together on television. Both men are part of the same faction and the Wiseman works as Roman's Special Counsel.

The group, of course, is The Bloodline. In addition to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, the group also includes Solo Sikoa, The Rock, and Jimmy Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso were also part of the group once upon a time.

Beyond just the stable, Paul and Roman have been united on-screen since 2020. Even before then, the pair often interacted on WWE television, albeit oftentimes as foes. With their long history together on the Stamford-based company's programming, it makes sense for Roman to be the one to honor Heyman at the big ceremony.

#3. Paul Heyman has always been supportive of Roman Reigns

As noted, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns work together on-screen, but their relationship goes back further than that. The Wiseman has known The Tribal Chief for far longer than either man has been in WWE.

The legendary wrestling manager recently revealed that he has known Roman Reigns since the Head of the Table was just three years of age. This is because Roman's legendary father, Sika Anoa'i, brought a young Reigns backstage as a child.

Beyond that, Paul Heyman was present during a tough time in Roman's life. When the former Big Dog revealed he had cancer, Paul made it a point to be there for the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. That bond means a lot, so Roman being there for Paul by being the man to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 makes sense.

#2. Heyman has a long history with Roman's family

The Bloodline is a popular WWE faction, but it has a deeper meaning in the world of pro wrestling than just an entertaining stable. The Samoan faction represents a wrestling lineage dating back decades upon decades.

Some stars who represent The Bloodline from the past include the likes of Umaga, Yokozuna, Afa, Sika, Rikishi, and Rosey, among others. Meanwhile, the group is represented by independent stars such as Jacob Fatu, Sean Maluta, Zilla Fatu, and Lance Anoa'i.

While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' on-screen relationship is important, Heyman has had a deep relationship with various members of The Bloodline family for years at this point.

He worked extensively with The Samoan Swat Team, Rikishi, and even The Rock at various points both on and off television. That familiar bond means a member of the Samoan family inducting Heyman is a logical move.

#1. Roman Reigns is a great speaker and a massive superstar

The final reason why Roman Reigns is going to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has nothing to do with their relationship, The Bloodline, or Roman's lineage. Instead, it has everything to do with Roman as a performer.

Few stars in WWE can measure up to The Tribal Chief. He is an excellent speaker and can present himself verbally better than almost anyone else in the coming. While it took time for him to reach this level, Roman stands out among the rest. Even stars such as John Cena, CM Punk, and The Rock need to watch out for some quips from Reigns.

Given how good Roman has become on the microphone, it would make sense for him to be the one to talk to the audience and put over his manager. Beyond maybe CM Punk, there are only a few other stars who could have possibly done a better job than The Tribal Chief.

