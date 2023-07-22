Bloodline member sends 8-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has sent a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will return tonight to set the "Rules of Engagement" ahead of his bout with Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief attacked Jimmy Uso on the July 7th episode of SmackDown, and he was taken to a medical facility.

Jey responded by vowing to defeat Reigns again and challenged him to a match at WWE SummerSlam next month. He attacked Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa on last week's edition of the blue brand as Reigns was not in the building.

At WWE Money in the Bank on July 1st, Reigns and Sikoa battled The Usos in a tag team match billed as The Bloodline Civil War. The Usos emerged victorious, and Jey became the first superstar to pin Reigns since 2019. However, the rivalry has gotten extremely personal and appears far from over.

Ahead of tonight's show in Orlando, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram story to deliver an 8-word message ahead of Roman Reigns' return tonight on SmackDown:

"And now a word from your Tribal Chief", he wrote.

The Wiseman teases face-to-face tonight on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry doesn't believe Jey Uso can defeat Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry recently disclosed that he doesn't believe Jey Uso can defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, the 52-year-old claimed that he always does the "Brock Lesnar test" and that Reigns already has defeated The Beast Incarnate. However, Mark Henry doesn't think Jey Uso would be booked to defeat Brock Lesnar and noted that Cody Rhodes has already defeated him:

"No [on whether he is buying Jey Uso can beat Roman Reigns], and I say that because... I always do the Brock Lesnar test," Mark Henry began. "Can this guy beat Brock Lesnar, one-on-one? Roman did it. Can the other guy? Cody [Rhodes] did. Right? That's the litmus test. If you could run into the monster and survive, that's who should be in it." [From 11:39 to 12:20]

The Bloodline storyline has captivated wrestling fans, but the group has completely fallen apart. Only time will tell if Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns can hold onto his title past SummerSlam or if Jey Uso will finally dethrone him at the premium live event on August 5th in Detroit.

Would you like to see Jey Uso become champion at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

