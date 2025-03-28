Bloodline member sends emotional message to Umaga

A real-life member of the Bloodline sent an emotional message to Umaga ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Umaga is a legendary wrestler who captured the Intercontinental Championship twice with WWE.

The veteran tragically passed away in 2009 at just 36 years old and would have celebrated his 52nd birthday today if he were still with us. Rikishi took to his Instagram today to wish Umaga a happy birthday and shared a heartfelt tribute to him, as seen in his post below.

"Happy birthday, my uso. You are deeply missed here every day!! Til we meet again, LEGEND!!" wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos in real life. The Bloodline's Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are rumored to be squaring off at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month. Jey Uso will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Gunther mocked Jey Uso's botch this past Monday night on RAW, and Jimmy Uso responded by slapping The Ring General in the face. Jimmy and the Austrian star will be competing in a singles match next Monday night on the red brand.

Popular WWE star comments on rivalry with The Bloodline

United States Champion LA Knight recently discussed his rivalry against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

LA Knight battled The Bloodline's Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 but came up short. In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Megastar noted that the rivalry helped elevate him as a star, but was also a setback because he had to rebuild following the loss.

"I think it did a little bit of all that. I think it took me in a few different directions. I think it optically, in a way, it elevated me, and I think... also, optically, in a way, it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild, back in like the winter and the springtime of last year. So I think that's just by virtue of, kind of the way it was all kind of set up, and the way it was done. But ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good." [From 03:14 to 03:44]

You can check out the video below:

Roman Reigns used to be the leader of The Bloodline and is scheduled for a contract signing tonight on SmackDown with CM Punk and Seth Rollins to make their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41 official.

