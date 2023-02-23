Bloodline member sends out a four-word message to WWE Universe following Roman Reigns' win at Elimination Chamber

Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently sent out a message to the WWE Universe following Roman Reigns' win at Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The bout was one of the most iconic matches to date and featured Zayn's immense strength. Despite putting in his best efforts, Sami was unable to defeat Reigns.

Taking to social media, Paul Heyman posted a clip from The Tribal Chief's Elimination Chamber match as he asked the fans to acknowledge The Head of the Table.

"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF," wrote Heyman.

Sami Zayn broke character as he spoke of his match with Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn broke character as he talked about his bout against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, Zayn mentioned that although he was not happy initially, the feeling eventually sank in, and he was grateful.

The former Intercontinental Champion said that the match was like a dream for him and that it felt surreal to have this opportunity.

"It was kind of unhappy ending tonight. And I'd be lying if I said that doesn't affect me. Of course it's unbelievable, this is a dream come true. But it's like a dream come true, I almost said something super inappropriate there I'm so glad my filter kicked in. You ever have a dream, I won't get too specific here but it's like it's going in a certain direction and then you wake up right before, right? And that's kind of what this was. It was like a dream. It's a dream come true. It's surreal. It's everything you could ever want. And the storybook ending obviously has a certain ending to it and it's not what happened tonight," said Zayn.

He further added that a part of him wanted to win the match against Roman Reigns, as he didn't want to disappoint his fans:

"I can't act like there's not a small part of me that's like, 'ahhh, I wish I could've given that ending' to the people, to the story, to myself, to my family, to my friends, to Montreal. We all know what this is but some of the stuff's real man. And I don't know, you just kind of dream of that happy ending and so close but no cigar. So, maybe that's a small part of this strange feeling that I keep coming back to. It's also looking out into the crowd after the three count just seeing their faces, I was like, 'oh, this is not fun.' They're hurt. They were so like deflated but not like 'ahhh' storyline sort of deflated. It's just like, 'oh man!'"

It would be exciting to see if Sami Zayn will get a chance to face Roman Reigns in the near future or not.

