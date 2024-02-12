Bloodline member shares true feelings about the Super Bowl

A member of The Bloodline has shared his thoughts about the Super Bowl ahead of tonight's game in Las Vegas. The Kanas City Chiefs will battle the San Francisco 49ers to crown this year's NFL champion.

The Bloodline may have added The Rock to the group following the events of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show this past Thursday night. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced that he chose The Great One as his opponent at The Showcase Of Immortals.

The American Nightmare interrupted to remind everyone that he won the Royal Rumble and gets to pick the WrestleMania main event. Rhodes chose Reigns as his opponent at The Show of Shows and claimed that The Tribal Chief's family would be ashamed of him. The Rock got heated and slapped The American Nightmare in the face, and everyone had to be separated at the end of the conference.

Ahead of Super Bowl 2024, WWE shared a backstage video featuring Paul Heyman. The cameraman asks The Wiseman of The Bloodline to perform his favorite touchdown dance. Heyman responded by booting the football at the camera, as seen in the video below.

WWE legend is very high on Bloodline member

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is very high on Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he sees a lot of untapped potential in Solo Sikoa.

Mantell added that Sikoa does the most with what he is given, and The Tribal Chief is likely afraid of him.

"They have gotten that over because he has Solo with him, but yet he doesn't want to cross him. So if he does, you know, by his actions, everybody can see that Roman would rather d**n get hit by lightning than mess with Solo. And they [WWE] have gotten that over. Solo does the most with the least of anybody that I've seen. It was like two or three months he didn't even speak at all. So, if he can get it over without the verbalization of that, he is doing well, doing really, really good," said Dutch Mantell. [From 26:48 to 27:28]

Jey Uso departed The Bloodline following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It will be fascinating to see if The Rock has officially joined the group or still intends to dethrone The Head of the Table down the line.

