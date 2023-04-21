Bloodline member is a "supervillain genius," according to former WWE Superstar Santino Marella

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella recently praised The Bloodline's Wise Man Paul Heyman.

Throughout his legendary career, Paul Heyman has managed several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Rob Van Dam. Meanwhile, Heyman is currently the special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, acting as The Bloodline's Wise Man.

In a recent interview with Hitting The Turnbuckle, former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella was asked to describe Heyman in a word. He dubbed the former ECW owner a "genius."

"Genius. He's like a supervillain, but like a supervillain genius level, but nice guy," Marella said. [23:24 - 23:37]

A 34-year-old female superstar called out Paul Heyman for rude behavior. Check out the story here.

Should Paul Heyman enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024?

A few days ago, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer expressed his desire to get inducted into the Hall of Fame next year in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Hall of Fame podcast co-host Brad Gilmore suggested that Paul Heyman should be the one to enter the elite club in the former home of ECW.

Booker T commented on Gilmore's suggestion during the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

"You know what, I don't know man. I mean, of course, Paul's a Hall of Famer, but I just don't think that's the one thing on Paul Heyman's list right now. (...) I just don't see any reason why Paul Heyman would want that right now. Even though, if he got it, it would be great. But I just think Paul got so much left to give and I just don't think that's the one thing that's high on his radar right now," he said.

Paul Heyman allegedly did not want to work with Sami Zayn. Check out the story here.

Please credit Hitting The Turnbuckle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes