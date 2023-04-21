Bloodline member should not get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year, according to Booker T

Booker T does not believe Paul Heyman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024.

Heyman has played several roles in WWE over more than two decades. The former owner of ECW held various backstage positions, including Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and lead writer for SmackDown. He has also managed several superstars on-screen, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. The Wise Man also previously served as color commentator.

WrestleMania 40 will be taking place in Philadelphia, the former home of ECW. Due to the location of the Show of Shows, co-host of the Hall of Fame podcast, Brad Gilmore, suggested that Paul Heyman get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of the show. However, Booker T disagreed.

"You know what, I don't know man. I mean, of course, Paul's a Hall of Famer but I just don't think that's the one thing on Paul Heyman's list right now," he said. [25:51 - 26:01]

Gilmore argued that Heyman might have nothing more to do in his career if The Bloodline angle ended before WrestleMania 40. Hence, entering the Hall of Fame would be the best way for him to walk out. However, Booker T was still unconvinced.

"Why walk away right now? I mean, why should Paul Heyman walk away right now? I see no real reason. And the thing is there are more stars to be built I think in WWE. I think there are someone out there that Paul Heyman could be the catalyst to get that guy over the top to become even a bigger star than one could ever imagine. That's what I'm saying, you know what I mean. I just don't see any reason why Paul Heyman would want that right now. Even though, if he got it, it would be great. But I just think Paul got so much left to give and I just don't think that's the one thing that's high on his radar right now," Booker added. [26:31 - 27:10]

Another ECW legend wants to enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024

Tommy Dreamer made a name for himself in ECW after joining the promotion in 1993. The 52-year-old held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship once and the ECW World Tag Team Titles three times before Paul Heyman's promotion went out of business in 2001.

Dreamer then joined WWE, where he won both the ECW Championship and the Hardcore Title. He spent nearly nine years in the company before getting released from his contract in 2010. He has since competed in a few other promotions. The New York native also had a brief second WWE run in 2015.

In a recent interview with PWMania, Dreamer disclosed that he would like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in Philadelphia.

"Any Hall of Fame is an honor. Would love to, absolutely. It's a great honor to be recognized for your body of work. Hey, WrestleMania, is in Philly. I would love it. If it doesn’t happen, not going to be devastated. When you have love-appreciation, and by your peers, that's as good as well. The other part of it is the Hall of Fame is a show. It does mean a lot though. And to answer your question, yes," he said.

