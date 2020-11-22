Bobby Lashley sends a heartfelt message to Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Survivor Series 2020 will take place tonight featuring Monday Night RAW going up against Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy. WWE Survivor Series 2020 will see champions of one brand take on those from the other. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn from SmackDown is set to go one-on-one with the United States Champion Bobby Lashley from RAW.

While the build to other 'Champion vs. Champion' matches for WWE Survivor Series 2020 has been decent, the same is not true for the match between Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley. Earlier, WWE released a t-shirt for WWE Survivor Series 2020 featuring all the other champions except the two of them to which Sami Zayn took a shot at the company as well.

VINCE: alright, start with the important stuff.

YESMAN #1: well sir, quarterly earnings have exceeded all-

VINCE: no! Priorities dammit!

YESMAN #2: well sir it’s getting harder but our teams found yet another way to disrespect Sami Zayn!

VINCE: HAHA YAAAH! Whatcha got?

YESMAN #1: pic.twitter.com/CaaLoOUlYY — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 22, 2020

Now, Bobby Lashley has tweeted the following heartfelt message to Sami Zayn, stating that the IC and US title have been looked down on for too long and tonight is the time to make a statement.

Hey @SamiZayn, still don’t like you, but let’s show everyone we AT LEAST deserve to be on a freaking t-shirt for the show! The #ICTitle & #USTitle have been looked down on for too long. Time to make a statement tonight! #SurvivorSeries

The #ICTitle & #USTitle have been looked down on for too long. Time to make a statement tonight! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/tS56Ou2RiJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 22, 2020

Potential Spoiler for Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series 2020

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the match between Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series is likely to end with Lashley squashing Zayn.

“Even though Sami Zayn is much better than Bobby Lashley, they’re gonna work it as a squash.”

Sami Zayn is one of the most talented yet underutilized Superstars on WWE's current roster. The last thing his fans would want to see is him getting squashed at WWE Survivor Series tonight. If given proper time, these two can have a great match at the pay-per-view and uplift the status of the Intercontinental and United States Championships.