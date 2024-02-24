Bobby Lashley witnesses emotional moment, sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley was witness to an emotional moment between two members of the WWE Universe and later sent a heartfelt message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before Elimination Chamber 2024 tomorrow night at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre are set to battle in a singles match ahead of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match tomorrow night. Bron Breakker will be in action for the first time on WWE SmackDown as well.

Bobby Lashley is currently the leader of The Pride faction, with The Street Profits and B-Fab on the blue brand. The Street Profits will be in action tonight against The Authors of Pain.

Ahead of tonight's show, the former champion took to social media to reveal that a couple of WWE fans got engaged right in front of him. The All Mighty congratulated the happy couple on his Instagram story.

"Happy to have shared this experience with you two. Congratulations and best wishes," he wrote.

Screengrab of Lashley's message to a newly engaged couple on his Instagram Stories

Bobby Lashley reacts to CM Punk's return to WWE

Bobby Lashley has shared his honest take on CM Punk returning to the company after almost a decade.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September 2023 and he returned to WWE at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. The controversial star appeared destined for a match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 but that will no longer be the case. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last month, the veteran noted that while he doesn't know CM Punk too well, he has always had positive interactions with Punk when they spoke and does not have any interest in drama.

"I was like, oh, that's cool. You know, I know CM Punk. I don't know him really well. I always make my opinion on someone based on my interaction with them, and ever since I've known CM Punk, every time I've talked to him, I've always had positive conversation, everything like that. Nothing negative. What if he said something behind my back to someone else? I don't know about this. I don't know. I don't go into those kind of dramas," said Bobby Lashley. [1:21 – 1:56]

Bobby Lashley was one of the most popular stars heading into WWE WrestleMania 39 but was was not booked in a match by the company. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the veteran at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

